NEW DELHI : Audit regulator National Financial Reporting Authority (NFRA) has disclosed names of over a thousand statutory auditors – accounting for a large section of the audit profession in the country – who have not filed their annual returns.

NFRA has named 1,011 audit firms that have not filed NFRA - 2 forms for the reporting period 2018-19 as on 28 September. Some of these firms are sole proprietorships.

NFRA-2 form is an annual return to be filed by an audit firm giving a host of details ranging from its registration and PAN number to details of fee received, details of the partners and number of employees. The auditor also has to disclose if the firm has quit the audit assignment of any company in the previous three years, or has withdrawn the audit report on financial statements or withdrawn its consent to use its name in a report in the preceding three years. The auditor also has to make a statement of the quality control policies it has put in place for the reporting period.

According to experts, these are significant disclosures to be made by the auditor which would form the foundation on which regulator NFRA could consolidate its regulatory oversight of statutory audit. “Absence of such information would even come in the way of policy formulation," said Vijay Kapur, former director at the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI).

The laxity in compliance by smaller audit firms comes at a time the authorities are keen to grow the audit profession, diversify the audit market and create opportunities for smaller firms to scale up. Mandatory rotation of auditors and cooling-off period before re-hiring is one of the steps the authorities have taken in the past to ensure audit quality and to create opportunities for smaller auditors.

NFRA’s list of non-compliant auditors also indicates that these smaller firms have to do a lot of catch-up to be able to scale up. Small auditors need to scale up their manpower as well as investments in technology in order to be able to offer services to larger clients, according to a senior executive with a large audit firm.

“It is important that we need more big firms in the audit profession but capacity building among small firms is vital to achieve that goal," said the executive, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

“The ability and willingness to make significant investments is a key determinant in building capacity and competency. The fragmentation that exists in Indian audit practices has resulted in impediments on making investments to build capacity and competency, and it will do well if the regulators encourage consolidation in order to build size and scale, for example, by incentivising consolidation of smaller firms," said a second executive with another large audit firm, who also spoke on condition of anonymity.

