NFRA flags non-filing of returns by over 1,000 statutory audit firms

NFRA-2 form is an annual return to be filed by an audit firm giving a host of details ranging from its registration and PAN number to details of fee received, details of the partners and number of employees. The auditor also has to disclose if the firm has quit the audit assignment of any company in the previous three years, or has withdrawn the audit report on financial statements or withdrawn its consent to use its name in a report in the preceding three years. The auditor also has to make a statement of the quality control policies it has put in place for the reporting period.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}