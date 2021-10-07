NFRA has no mandate over small businesses, claims ICAI

ICAI president’s remarks come after NFRA last month asked ICAI to do an impact assessment of the accounting standard revision it proposed for small companies. Subsequently, NFRA brought out a consultation paper seeking comments on whether or not small and medium companies need to be given a relaxation on statutory audit requirement and what should be the threshold. The government last Thursday gave temporary charge of NFRA to Competition Commission of India chairperson Ashok Kumar Gupta after the three-year term of its first chairperson Rangachari Sridharan came to an end in September.

