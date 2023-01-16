NFRA lists new annual reporting norms for audit firms

The ATRs are to include critical information about the auditor’s operational activities, management, governance and ownership structures, and policies and procedures necessary to deliver high-quality audits.
NEW DELHI :The National Financial Reporting Authority (NFRA) has published draft requirements for auditors to prepare and publish annual transparency reports (ATR).
The move is aimed at increasing transparency in management and governance of audit firms and their internal policy framework in order to ensure high quality audits and prevent conflict of interest by maintaining independence.
The auditing sector watchdog said the proposed requirements follow global best practices.
“Rule 8(2) of the NFRA Rules 2018 empowers the NFRA to require an auditor to report on its governance practices and internal processes designed to promote audit quality, protect its reputation and reduce risks including risk of failure of the auditor and may take such action on the report as may be necessary," NFRA said.
“Indian companies have become significant constituents of the global economy and India has evolved as a global centre of excellence in the delivery of financial reporting and audit services to a large number of multi-national corporations raising expectations for sound and high quality codes and practices comparable to global benchmarks," it added.
The ATRs are to include critical information about the auditor’s operational activities, management, governance and ownership structures, and policies and procedures necessary to deliver high-quality audits.The information contained in the ATR will be useful to the investors, audit committees, independent directors and the public, it said,
“The ATR requirements are proposed to be implemented in a gradual manner for PIEs (Public Interest Entities) starting with statutory auditors of top 1,000 listed companies (by market capitalisation) with effect from the financial year ending on 31 March 2023," the regulator said.