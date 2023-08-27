NFRA to list out frequent lapses to alert auditors, managements3 min read 27 Aug 2023, 11:46 PM IST
These deviations were noticed in specific cases during investigations and audit quality reviews done by NFRA in the last few years
NEW DELHI : The National Financial Reporting Authority (NFRA) will soon issue a circular outlining the frequently observed deviations in the preparation of financial statements and statutory audits to give guidance to managements and auditors on practices they should strictly avoid.