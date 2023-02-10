NFSA provides coverage of 75% rural and 50% urban population

The National Food Security Act, 2013 (NFSA) provides for coverage of up to 75% of the rural and up to 50% of the urban population for receiving highly subsidized food grains under Targeted Public Distribution System (TPDS), which at Census 2011 comes to about 81.35 crore, said Union Minister of State for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti on Friday.

In a written reply to a question in Rajya Sabha, the minister said that under the National Food Security Act, 2013 (NFSA), while Antyodaya Anna Yojana (AAY) households that constitute the poorest of the poor are legally entitled to receive 35 kg of foodgrains per family per month, priority households are entitled to 5 kg per person per month.

Jyoti added that there is no change in the entitlement of foodgrains of beneficiaries under the Act. “Phase VII of the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yajana (PMGKAY) was in operation up to 31.12.2022. The Central Government to remove the financial burden of the poor beneficiaries and to ensure nationwide uniformity and effective implementation of NFSA, has decided to provide food grains free of cost to AAY households and PHH beneficiaries under NFSA, 2013, for a period of one year beginning from 1st Jan 2023."

The minister said that under the PMGKAY (Phase I to VII), the entire expenditure towards food subsidy, intra-state movement and handling of foodgrains and fair price shop dealers‘ margin were borne by the Central Government. “The additional cost of making foodgrains free of cost to the NFSA beneficiaries for one year from 01.01.2023 will be borne by Government of India."

She added that the Coverage under the Act is substantially high to ensure that all the vulnerable and needy sections of the society get its benefit. “At present, no proposal for universalization of the coverage under the Act is under consideration of the government."

Jyoti said the Central Government issues advisories to all the States/Union Territories from time to time to identify all eligible and poor persons/ households including vulnerable Sections of the Society for inclusion under the NFSA.

“States are undertaking updation of their beneficiary database so that bogus ration cards get deleted and better targeting of rightful beneficiaries is ensured. Thus, deletion of ineligible beneficiaries and addition of eligible beneficiaries under the Act is a continuous process," the minister added.