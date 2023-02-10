NFSA provides coverage of 75% rural and 50% urban population
- The minister said that under the PMGKAY (Phase I to VII), the entire expenditure towards food subsidy, intra-state movement and handling of foodgrains and fair price shop dealers‘ margin were borne by the Centre
The National Food Security Act, 2013 (NFSA) provides for coverage of up to 75% of the rural and up to 50% of the urban population for receiving highly subsidized food grains under Targeted Public Distribution System (TPDS), which at Census 2011 comes to about 81.35 crore, said Union Minister of State for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti on Friday.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×