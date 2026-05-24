NGO seeks clarification on SC's euthanasia order, says ABC rules do not permit indiscriminate killing of strays

An NGO has approached the Supreme Court seeking clarification that its recent order allowing euthanasia of dogs under specific circumstances should not be interpreted as approval for indiscriminate culling of stray dogs, according to a report by LiveLaw.

The plea was filed by Animals Are People Too in the ongoing matter before the apex court, raising concerns that authorities may be misreading the direction to justify the illegal killing or removal of stray dogs. The plea also seeks directions to all State Directors General of Police to ensure that dogs are not unlawfully killed, poisoned, or harmed under the guise of implementing the Court’s order, LiveLaw reported.

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The applicant has further argued that under the Animal Birth Control (ABC) Rules, 2023, euthanasia is permitted only in specific, narrowly defined situations and must follow strict safeguards. It contends that any action outside this legal framework would be unlawful, the report stated.

What are the Animal Birth Control Rules, 2023? Under the Animal Birth Control Rules, 2023, incurably ill and mortally wounded dogs, as diagnosed by a team appointed by the Local Animal Birth Control Monitoring Committee, may be euthanised humanely by a qualified veterinarian through intravenous administration of sodium pentobarbital or any other approved method.

In a significant ruling, earlier on May 19, the Supreme Court permitted the euthanasia of rabid, incurably ill, dangerous, and aggressive dogs to address threats to human life, observing that the right to live with dignity also includes the freedom to move without fear of attacks by canines.

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Also Read | Supreme Court Pulls Up States Over Negligence In Stray Dog Case

The apex court further held that when human safety and lives are weighed against the welfare of animals, the constitutional balance must clearly favour the protection and preservation of human life.

Punjab launches drive to remove stray dogs from public places The Punjab government on Friday launched a campaign to remove stray dogs from public spaces, with Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann asserting that the state will follow the Supreme Court order in letter and spirit.

"The Punjab government will strictly follow, in letter and spirit, the Supreme Court order given on May 19, 2026. As per the SC orders, we will remove stray dogs from all high footfall public spaces so that children, senior citizens and families can move freely without fearing for their safety," Mann said in a post on X on Friday.

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"We will create and maintain an adequate number of dog shelters where they can be cared for properly," Mann wrote, promising legally-permissible measures including euthanasia in cases involving rabid, incurably ill or demonstrably dangerous and aggressive dogs, which may pose a threat to human life and safety.

MCD nears plan for CSR-backed dog shelter in Delhi's Dwarka The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has received a proposal from a private multinational conglomerate to establish a dog shelter in Dwarka Sector 29, with officials indicating that the plan is nearing finalisation.

According to senior officials, the shelter is expected to be developed under the company’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative, as the firm is engaged in infrastructure sectors such as airports, energy, transportation, and urban development. The MCD has also directed an increase in designated feeding points for stray dogs across the city.

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MCD officials on euthanasia Officials said the civic body is also working on a euthanasia protocol in line with Supreme Court directions, and the policy will be implemented after wider consultation.

"The proposed mechanism will include at least three members associated with the policy to ensure cases are handled as per prescribed norms and Supreme Court directives are followed," a senior MCD official said, adding euthanasia is a sensitive issue and will be taken up as a last resort.

India , Stay updated with the latest Trending World and US news. More India News Home NGO seeks clarification on SC's euthanasia order, says ABC rules do not permit indiscriminate killing of strays