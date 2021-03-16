NGOs get thumbs-up from IAS officers, private sector faces distrust: Survey

Last month, India’s bureaucracy came under the spotlight when Prime Minister Narendra Modi questioned the need for civil servants in areas better left to the private sector. Familiar concerns about bureaucratic inefficiency returned to the fore. But coming amidst a pandemic that has demanded unprecedented collaboration between the private and the public sectors, one question got less attention: based on their diverse experiences in the field and in policy positions, what role do bureaucrats think the private sector, civil society and international organizations have played during the pandemic response?