Home >News >India >NGT directs CPCB to finalise emergency plans for storage, handling of hazardous
General View of National Green Tribunal in New Delhi . Photo: Arvind Yadav/ Hindustan Times
General View of National Green Tribunal in New Delhi . Photo: Arvind Yadav/ Hindustan Times

NGT directs CPCB to finalise emergency plans for storage, handling of hazardous

1 min read . Updated: 25 Aug 2020, 04:27 PM IST PTI

  • The issue was taken up after taking cognisance off media reports about storage of more than 700 tonnes of the ammonium nitrate
  • The Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board told the NGT that total of 37 containers with 697 Tonnes of ammonium nitrate were sent

NEW DELHI : The National Green Tribunal Tuesday directed Central Pollution Control Board and Tamil Nadu pollution control board to finalise emergency plans for storage and handling of the hazardous substances within a month.

A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel passed the order after it was informed that 37 containers with 697 Tonnes of ammonium nitrate were sent to a detonator manufacturing unit having license for ammonium nitrate in Telangana.

The issue was taken up after taking cognisance off media reports about storage of more than 700 tonnes of the ammonium nitrate, an explosive substance, at a container freight station in Chennai.

The Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board told the NGT that total of 37 containers with 697 Tonnes of ammonium nitrate were sent to Salvo Explosives & Chemicals Pvt. Ltd. in Telangana.

The Director, Industrial Safety and Health Department, Tamil Nadu, the District Magistrate, Chennai have also repeated the stand of the state pollution control board, the tribunal noted.

“Since the substance has now been removed and shifted to Telangana, let off-site and on-site emergency plans be finalized in accordance with the Manufacture, Storage and Import of Hazardous Chemical Rules, 1989 (Rules 13 & 14) which may be jointly coordinated by the CPCB and the State PCB with all concerned authorities and entities for storage and handling of the substances," the bench said.

Ammonium nitrate is predominantly used in agriculture as a high-nitrogen fertilizer.

Subscribe to newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

RELATED STORIES
The NGT had earlier directed the CPCB to prepare a noise pollution map and remedial action plan to solve the issue across the country

NGT asks Delhi govt to enforce noise pollution norms, forms committee

2 min read . 13 Aug 2020
Restaurants and quick-service chains have seen decent growth in revenue amid a slowdown in domestic consumption.

Restaurants, roadside eateries at Murthal operating without approval: CPCB

2 min read . 24 Feb 2020
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout