NGT directs Delhi govt to implement SOP to stop illegal water extraction

General View of National Green Tribunal in New Delhi (Photo: HT)

1 min read . Updated: 14 Jul 2020, 03:42 PM IST PTI

A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel noted that 15% of the ground water reached below 40 metres, it was observed that often the drilling machines/rigs were used to dig illegal borewells, allegations of 'tankers mafias' in the city engaged in the extraction of groundwater

NEW DELHI : The National Green Tribunal has directed the Delhi government to implement its Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) to stop illegal extraction of ground water in the national capital.

A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel noted that 15% of the ground water reached below 40 metres.

The tribunal was apprised that the Environment Department, Government of Delhi, has prepared SOP titled 'Regulation of extraction of ground water, closure, prohibition of illegal activities relating to use of borewells/tubewells'. 

The green panel was informed that the SOP enumerates clear responsibilities which have been assigned to various agencies such as Delhi Jal Board, local bodies and block development officers for identification of illegal bore wells.

“An inter departmental advisory committee has been constituted for each district to assist the Deputy Commissioners. It has been observed that often the drilling machines/rigs are used to dig illegal borewells. 

“The mechanism for their regulation including registration and prior permission for movement and deployment has also been incorporated in the SOP, “ the Delhi government said.

The tribunal had earlier expressed concern over the repeated allegations of "tankers mafias" in the city engaged in the extraction of groundwater without any remedial action by the authorities.

The tribunal had also constituted an independent Monitoring Committee, headed by former Delhi high court judge, Justice S P Garg, to look into the issue.

The tribunal was hearing a plea filed by city resident Rakesh Kumar alleging that water filling plants were being operated without license and supplying contaminated water to the residents at Kashmere Gate here.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

