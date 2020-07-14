General View of National Green Tribunal in New Delhi (Photo: HT)

NGT directs Delhi govt to implement SOP to stop illegal water extraction

A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel noted that 15% of the ground water reached below 40 metres, it was observed that often the drilling machines/rigs were used to dig illegal borewells, allegations of 'tankers mafias' in the city engaged in the extraction of groundwater