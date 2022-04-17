This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The tribunal has asked all states and UTs to consider remedial measures in preventing pollution and also directed them to educate and motivate people to switch over to environmentally friendly methods of cremation.
In a move to tone down pollution due to cremations, the National Green Tribunal directs all states and union territories to opt for environment-friendly methods of cremation. The tribunal advises exploring the viability of an electric or PNG crematorium alongside a wood to curb air pollution.
A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel said air pollution takes place in the course of cremation and electric/PNG crematoria can be set up as an option to the wood-based crematorium, reported by PTI.
However, the tribunal ensured to make it clear that there is no intention to hurt any religious belief. The tribunal takes note that as per religious belief, the mode of cremation by fire is considered to be pious, and in one cremation, adding, "350-450 Kg of wood is burnt in the open."
"Authorities concerned may explore the viability of electric/PNG crematorium alongside wood-based crematorium, in the interest of environment and also lesser cost for those who find it difficult to afford the high cost of wood-based cremation. This aspect may be considered by authorities concerned of all states/UTs," the bench, also comprising Justices Sudhir Agarwal and Arun Kumar Tyagi, said in the PTI report.
The announcement was made after the bench heard a plea filed by Real Anchors Developers in regards to the prevention of air pollution due to dust and emissions during the cremation in the context of the crematorium operating at Shakti Khand-4 in Indirapuram, Ghaziabad.
Following this, the tribunal directed the Ghaziabad Nagar Nigam to speed up the process of remediating the legacy waste scientifically. Also, it was directed to ensure prompt handling and disposal of current waste, ascertaining management status in terms of waste processing and resultant gap.
The bench stated that the Ghaziabad Development Authority (GDA) may also specify the infrastructure provided in projects developed/being developed concerning sewage and solid waste management and linkages with Ghaziabad Nagar Nigam.
