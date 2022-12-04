NGT dismisses Karnataka's plea to modify earlier levied fine of 500 cr

NGT dismisses Karnataka's plea to modify earlier levied fine of ₹500 cr1 min read . 09:46 AM IST
- The tribunal said that the compensation amount which has been fixed is for the violations which have already taken place
The court dealing with the environmental cases has rejected the application of the Karnataka government, seeking modification of the tribunal's earlier order to pay ₹500 crore for causing damage to Chandapura lake.
National Green Tribunal (NGT) bench comprising AK Goel said the state is taking liberty in fixing its own timelines in violation of those fixed by the Supreme Court and "violating the law with impunity".
The state filed an application in which it wrote that the authorities would require three-four years for taking remedial measures, and there was no justification for depositing ₹500 crore immediately.
However, the bench said they do not find any merit in the application.
The bench also comprising judicial member Justice Sudhir Agarwal and expert member A Senthil Vel added, "there was a massive failure of state authorities".
Further, the tribunal said that the compensation amount which has been fixed is for the violations which have already taken place.
"For further delay, the compensation liability may have to be fixed separately and the plea is patently untenable," the bench added.
In its earlier order passed in October, the green panel had imposed ₹500 crore fine and directed the authorities concerned to deposit the amount within a month.
While passing the order, the tribunal noted that the environmental violations included illegal encroachments in the buffer zone and unregulated discharge of pollution by the industries in the adjoining industrial area and Jigani, Hebbagodi, and Bommasandra municipalities.
As per the NGT, there are around 195 red-category industries in the Jigani-Bommasandra area which include pickling, heat treatment, galvanising, manufacturing companies etc.
The large number of ‘Red Category’ industries (industries having pollution index score of 60 and above) in the industrial area and the discharge of effluents into lakes in violation of the zero liquid discharge (ZLD) policy of the government have resulted in an increase in pollution, NGT said.
The lake in Anekal taluk is located around 25 km from Bengaluru.
