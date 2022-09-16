NGT fines UP govt 100 crore for improper liquid waste management

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed the Uttar Pradesh government to pay ₹100 crore for improper management of liquid waste in the districts of Pratapgarh, Raebareli, and Jaunpur
After West Bengal and Maharashtra, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has fined the Uttar Pradesh government ₹100 crore for improper management of liquid waste in the districts of Pratapgarh, Raebareli, and Jaunpur. Taking into account the report of the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), a bench headed by chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel directed the state government to pay the amount because bio-remediation was not resulting in the reduction of pollution load.
The bench, also comprising Justice Sudhir Agarwal among other expert members, noted that the timeline fixed for having in place funding arrangements had “long expired," and that remedial actions were not taken.
“It is patent that such default is to the detriment and public health and water pollution results in water-borne diseases which are detrimental to health and at times fatal," the bench said.
The bench acknowledged that funds appear to have been allocated for future remediation and in due course pollution may be controlled but the bench also pointed out that the question is the accountability for past violations.
The bench further said that even if the contention of the authorities concerned about installing Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs) by October 31, 2022, was accepted, in absence of connectivity of the STPs to the sewage and drains, it was difficult to accept that pollution will be brought under control.
The bench said, “The authorities are depending upon bio-remediation and claiming a reduction of load to the extent of 50 per cent but on verification, CPCB has reported that bio-remediation Is not resulting in the reduction of pollution load."
Following the same precedent as for West Bengal and Maharashtra, the bench then noted that the tribunal had earlier fixed the financial liability of a state under the 'Polluter Pays' principle for the discharge of untreated sewage in water bodies at the rate of ₹2 crore per million litres per day (MLD).
“Since as per the independent Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) report… which remains undisputed, untreated sewage to the extent of more than 50 MLD is being discharged into the drains, the compensation works out to at least ₹100 crores, which will include the (unpaid) amount of ₹36.5 crores levied by the State Pollution Control Board (PCB)...," the bench said.
The NGT also constituted a nine-member monitoring committee, which was to meet within a month and update the action plan for the prevention and remediation of pollution.
“ Steps will include operationalization of STPs, interception and diversion of drains to the respective STPs…and maintaining floodplain zones of rivers, preventing encroachment, ensuring plantation and desilting of the rivers and other associated activities," the bench said.
To ensure a reduction in pollution in the future, the bench further stated that the CPCB and UPPCB could simultaneously undertake joint visits to ascertain the status of the commissioning of STPs and connections of households along with the final connectivity of sewers to STPs.
The water quality of rivers had to be regularly monitored and the CPCB could advise the UPPCB about the continuation of bio-remediation of drains, the NGT said.
An action taken report may be filed with the Registrar General of the tribunal within six months, the bench directed.
