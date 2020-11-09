NGT imposes blanket ban on firecracker from midnight in Delhi-NCR

As the country is witnessing an ongoing festive season and the winter is also settling in, the air quality is worsening in several parts of the country especially in the Northern Indian states like Delhi, Haryana, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh. “The air pollution is major issue during the pandemic. Firecrackers during Diwali should not add to the damage we are facing due to covid-19. Air pollution certainly triggers the severity of the covid-19 because both affect the respiratory system," said T K Joshi, member, Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) task force on air pollution and health. Joshi however said, that coastal states may celebrate Diwali with limited bursting of firecrackers that too without the harmful constituents in the crackers that cause pollution. “Green crackers can be explored and the regulation of cracker factories should be done in a stringent manner," said Joshi.