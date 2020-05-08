NEW DELHI: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has ordered the chemical factory in Vishakapatnam, LG Polymers Pvt Ltd, where leakage of toxic gas left 11 dead, to deposit an initial amount of ₹50 crores for the damaged caused.

The incident happened around 3:30 am on Thursday, when hundreds of residents in a nearby village, Venkatpuram, started falling sick, as they inhaled the toxic styrene gas being emitted from the factory. At least 11 people including a child have died and hundreds have been hospitalised.

Taking a suo moto cognizance of the incident, the NGT on Friday issued a notice to Andhra Pradesh State Pollution Control Board, Vishakapatnam district magistrate, Central Pollution Control Board, Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change and LG Polymers.

Styrene is classified as a hazardous and toxic chemical, the usage of which requires on site and off-site emergency plans to prevent any damage. However, there appears to be a failure to comply with the said rules, said the NGT bench.

“Leakage of gas at such a scale adversely affects public health and environment, attracts the principle of ‘Strict Liability’ against the factory. It is also liable to restore the damage caused under the Environmental Law, apart from other statutory liability," stated the bench, comprising Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel, chairperson, NGT.

The NGT has also formed a six-member fact-finding committee comprising Justice B Seshasayana, former Judge at the Andhra Pradesh High Court, Professor V Rama Chandra Murthy, vice-chancellor, Andhra University and four others, who will inspect the site and submit a report at the earliest.

Apart from sequence of events and the cause of failure, the committee will investigate the extent of the damage to life, property and environment and the steps being taken for compensation to the victims.

The NGT has directed the chemical factory to deposit an initial amount of ₹50 crores with the district magistrate, Vishakapatnam, taking into account the extent of the damage caused and the financial worth of the company.

While the government is yet to officially ascertain the cause of gas leakage, a New Delhi-based think tank, Centre for Science and Environment (CSE), has found that poor maintenance of the storage facility and non-optimal temperature led to the tragedy. As on today, at least 100 people remain hospitalised, of which 25 are said to be critical. Thousands of people from the nearby village had to be evaluated due to the incident.

