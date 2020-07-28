NGT sets tough conditions for commercial use of groundwater

NGT has specifically banned “general permission for withdrawal of groundwater", especially to commercial entities, without an environment impact assessment. Permits have to be for specified quantity of water, not in perpetuity, and should be monitored with digital flow metres and audited every year by third parties. Swift action, including blacklisting and prosecution, should be taken against those who fail the audit. The authorities have three months to make water management plans for all overexploited, critical and semi-critical (OCS) areas. Around 800,000 companies fall in such areas, which account for about one-third of all 3,881 groundwater assessment units in India, the industry executive quoted above said, seeking anonymity.