Home >News >India >NGT slams NOIDA authority over-discharge of waste into green belts
National Green Tribunal

NGT slams NOIDA authority over-discharge of waste into green belts

1 min read . 08:20 PM IST PTI

  • A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel said there is serious failure on the part of the NOIDA Authority with regard to management of the sewage
  • The NGT directed the authority to file further action taken report before December 3

NEW DELHI : The National Green Tribunal Tuesday slammed the New Okhla Industrial Development Authority (NOIDA) for not providing proper sewage line which has resulted in discharge of waste into the green belts affecting the environment including trees and citizens and generating diseases.

A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel said there is serious failure on the part of the NOIDA Authority with regard to management of the sewage and the drain outlet.

"The remedial action taken is too slow and inadequate. Let further prompt action be taken failing which the CEO, NOIDA Authority will be held personally accountable for violation of the provisions of the Water (Prevention and Control of the Pollution) Act, 1974," the bench said.

The NGT directed the authority to file further action taken report before December 3, the next date by email.

The tribunal was hearing a plea filed by Noida resident Narendra Singh Chandel alleging that NOIDA has not provided proper sewage line and interrupted drainage line connecting the sewage and drain outlet respectively in Sector-143.

"In the absence thereof, the sewage is being discharged into the green belts which have turned into sewage ponds affecting the environment including the trees and the citizens and generating diseases," the plea said.

The applicant also annexed photographs demonstrating the menace in the area and copies of several complaints have also been filed.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

