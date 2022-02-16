The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has imposed a fine of ₹50 crore on Sir Shadilal Distillery and Chemical Works in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar for violating environmental norms.

On Wednesday, the officials of the UP Pollution Control Board said the amount of fine received will be used on the Mansurpur drain and pond.

The penalty will also be used for preventing and controlling ground water pollution. The fine should be deposited within two months, the officials said.

The irregularities were found when officials had visited the distillery on November 26, 2020 and filed a report before the NGT.

Earlier, the NGT had slapped a penalty of ₹25 crore on Vedanta group firm Hindustan Zinc Ltd (HZL) for violating environmental norms in Rajasthan's Bhilwara district.

The NGT had said that environmental law violations cannot be taken lightly when the violators are entities like the present project proponent (PP) and victims are poor villagers.

It had said the victims of damage are unspecified number of persons spread over in more than six panchayats – Bherukhera, Agucha, Parasrampura, Kalyanpura, Kothiya, Balapura and others – in Hurda block.

