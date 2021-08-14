The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has refused to modify its order directing the deregistration of diesel vehicles in Delhi-NCR which are over 10 years old, news news agency PTI reported on Saturday.

The tribunal said that the appeal against its order has already been dismissed by the Supreme Court. It was hearing a plea filed by an association of CBSE and ICSE-affiliated schools in the state of Haryana.

The association sought impleadment and modification of orders of the NGT.

However, a bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel said that an appeal against it has already been turned down by the apex court.

“In these circumstances, modification sought is in the nature of review. Review of the order against which appeal has already been dismissed is not permissible. The applications are dismissed," the bench was quoted as saying by PTI.

The NGT has directed the deregistration of diesel vehicles which are more than 10 years of age. The present application in the tribunal argues that Covid period should be excluded for calculating the period of 10 years. However, as the tribunal has refused to consider this, the previous orders on deregistration of 15 to 10 years old diesel vehicles will be applicable. Earlier, the NGT had declined to lift its ban on such vehicles in Delhi-NCR.

The tribunal said the Ministry of Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises has failed to prove that the use of 10-year-old diesel vehicles will not be harmful to the health of people. It also said that a report of the pollution monitoring body has declared that one new diesel car is equivalent to 24 petrol and 84 new CNG cars on road. The NGT also said the use of diesel in vehicles was highly toxic carcinogenic and leads to an untimely fatality.

On April 7, 2015, the NGT had banned all diesel vehicles over 10 years old from plying in Delhi-NCR roads. Later, on July 18 and 20, 2016, it had ordered deregistration of 15 to 10 years old diesel vehicles in the city in a phased manner. It had said that diesel vehicles which are 15-years-old should be de-registered first and will not get No Objection Certificate (NoC) for plying outside Delhi-NCR.

(With inputs from PTI)

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.