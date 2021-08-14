The tribunal said the Ministry of Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises has failed to prove that the use of 10-year-old diesel vehicles will not be harmful to the health of people. It also said that a report of the pollution monitoring body has declared that one new diesel car is equivalent to 24 petrol and 84 new CNG cars on road. The NGT also said the use of diesel in vehicles was highly toxic carcinogenic and leads to an untimely fatality.