The National Health Authority (NHA) has directed its counterparts in the states to adopt the latest version of the Health Benefit Package (HBP 2022) within their jurisdiction. The total package count of HBP 2022 has climbed to 1,949 with the inclusion of 365 new medical procedures.

In 2018, Ayushman Bharat PM-JAY was launched with HBP 1.0 with a total of 1,393 packages. Since then, NHA has made several changes in its health benefit packages, from HBP 1.0 in 2018 to HBP 2.0 in 2019 to HBP 2.1 in 2020 to HBP 2.2 last year.

Palliative medicines with 42 procedures is a new specialty covered by HBP 2022. A total of 102 new procedures have been added in intervention radiology, 56 in general medicine, 24 in oncology, 23 in paediatric surgery, and 20 in general surgery. Some high-cost procedures such as bone marrow transplant and cochlear implants have also been added to HBP 2022.

“The inclusion of new packages was guided by a review of the current scheme utilization and state-specific packages that were not included in the earlier national HBP master. We consulted experts, hospitals, state governments, and industry people to understand the difficulties faced in utilization of services," said an NHA spokesperson.

“Finally, the procedures that had high clinical effectiveness and cost-effectiveness, as well as high potential to reduce out-of-pocket expenditure and financial hardship were chosen. The new version, which is titled ‘HBP 2022’ has been released by NHA," the spokesperson said.

The states have been given flexibility to add more packages to the national master list and also make changes to prices, based on local considerations, said the spokesperson.

Further, a policy of ‘differential pricing’ has been introduced according to the city and also on the basis of whether the procedure is a tertiary or secondary package.