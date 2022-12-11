‘NHA building Health Exchange Platform’2 min read . Updated: 11 Dec 2022, 11:33 PM IST
The Health Exchange Platform is a digital public good that aims to digitize the health insurance industry.
NEW DELHI : The National Health Authority (NHA) is setting up a health exchange platform that will digitize and simply the process of filing health insurance claims, NHA CEO R.S. Sharma said in an interview. Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB PM-JAY) will be the first insurance scheme in the world to implement this digital solution, with the platform to be rolled out in Haryana, followed by a pan-India launch. Sharma also spoke about the problem of the missing middle, NITI Aayog’s term for those who are not poor enough to be covered by government insurance, nor rich enough to afford private care.Edited excerpts: