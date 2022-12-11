‘NHA building Health Exchange Platform’

Assuring accessibility of healthcare services at an affordable rate is at the core of PM-JAY. The scheme was launched with a beneficiary base of 107 million families and has now been expanded to 147 million families by the 33 states/UTs. NHA is working in collaboration with different ministries to expand the coverage of the PM-JAY ecosystem to the eligible population, who otherwise do not have access to healthcare protection. We are engaging with the NITI Aayog and other ministries to identify other missing groups and devise mechanisms to extend the healthcare protection to them by using different modes of financing. Recently, NHA entered into an MoU with the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment (MoSJE) to expand healthcare services to the transgender population.

