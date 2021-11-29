NHA estimates 2017-18: Centre's health spend share in GDP up at 1.35%

NEW DELHI: The share of government health expenditure in the GDP of the country has increased to 1.35% in 2017-18 from 1.15% in 2013-14, as per National Health Accounts (NHA) estimates for India for 2017-18 released on Monday.

The Centre said that the latest estimates not only show government expenditure on health exhibiting an increasing trend but also growing trust in the public health care system.

Out-of-pocket expenditure (OOPE) as a share of total health expenditure and foreign aid for health has both come down, as per the NHA estimates. As a share of total health expenditure, OOPE has come down to 48.8% in 2017-18 from 64.2% in 2013-14. Even in case of per capita OOPE, there has been decline from ₹2,336 to ₹2,097 between 2013-14 and 2017-18.

“The share of government health expenditure in total health expenditure has also increased over time. In 2017-18, the share of government expenditure was 40.8%, which is much higher than 28.6% in 2013-14. The findings also show that the government’s health expenditure as a share of total government expenditure has increased from 3.78% to 5.12% between 2013-14 and 2017-18," said Rajesh Bhushan, secretary, Union health ministry.

The NHA estimates are prepared by using an accounting framework based on internationally accepted System of Health Accounts 2011, provided by the World Health Organization (WHO). With the present estimate of NHA 2017-18, India has a continuous Time Series on NHA estimates for both government and private sources for five years since 2013-14. These estimates are not only comparable internationally, but also enable policy makers to monitor progress towards universal health coverage as envisaged in the National Health Policy, 2017.

In per capita terms, government's health expenditure has increased to ₹1,753 from ₹1,042 between 2013-14 and 2017-18.

Primary and secondary health care account for more than 80% of the government's current health expenditure. Between 2016-17 and 2017-18 in government, the share of primary and secondary care rose from 75% to 86%.

In the case of the private sector, the share of tertiary care has increased but primary and secondary care show a declining trend.

