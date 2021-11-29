NHA estimates 2017-18: Centre's health spend share in GDP up at 1.35%

The NHA estimates are prepared by using an accounting framework based on internationally accepted System of Health Accounts 2011, provided by the World Health Organization (WHO). With the present estimate of NHA 2017-18, India has a continuous Time Series on NHA estimates for both government and private sources for five years since 2013-14. These estimates are not only comparable internationally, but also enable policy makers to monitor progress towards universal health coverage as envisaged in the National Health Policy, 2017.