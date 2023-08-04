NHA extends incentive scheme for hospitals under Ayushman Bharat

NHA extends incentive scheme for hospitals under Ayushman Bharat2 min read 04 Aug 2023, 06:20 PM IST
Digital health incentives scheme provides financial incentives to hospitals, diagnostic labs, and digital health solution providers who contribute to the transformational digitization efforts under the ABDM initiative.
New Delhi: The National Health Authority (NHA) has extended its digital health incentives scheme (DHIS) under the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM) till 31 December.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message