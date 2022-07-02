NHA felicitates 1,000 doctors for work under PM-JAY

NHA has announced Ayushman Bharat Utkrist Chikitsak Samman, an award for five best performing doctors working in the Ayushman Bharat PM-JAY ecosystem. Another award, Ayushman Bharat Utkrist Chikitsalaya Samman for one best performing hospital empanelled under Ayushman Bharat PM-JAY in each state
NEW DELHI: The National Health Authority (NHA) felicitated around 1,000 doctors for their work under the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri-Jan Arogya Yojana (AB PM-JAY) scheme, and in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.
“On the face of it, the COWIN platform is the tech-backbone of India’s vaccination drive but in spirit it is the network of our doctors and medical professionals who have made the world’s largest vaccination drive successful. Our community of doctors have been instrumental not only in our fight against the pandemic but have also played a crucial part in ensuring the successful implementation of the key healthcare schemes like the Ayushman Bharat umbrella scheme PM-JAY," said Dr RS, Sharma, CEO, NHA, in the fifth edition of regional review meeting called ‘Ayushman Sangam’ held in Pune, Maharashtra.
NHA highlighted the performance of states and union territories in western India under the AB PM-JAY scheme.
To motivate doctors working under the scheme, NHA announced Ayushman Bharat Utkrist Chikitsak Samman, an award to felicitate five best performing doctors working in the Ayushman Bharat PM-JAY ecosystem. Another award, Ayushman Bharat Utkrist Chikitsalaya Samman for one best performing hospital empanelled under Ayushman Bharat PM-JAY in each state, and also announced the Ayushman Bharat PM-JAY Fellowship. Under this, five healthcare professionals will be given a one-year grant to undertake research.
All these awards will be conferred during the anniversary celebration of AB PM-JAY in September.
