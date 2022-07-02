NHA felicitates 1,000 doctors for work under PM-JAY

“On the face of it, the COWIN platform is the tech-backbone of India’s vaccination drive but in spirit it is the network of our doctors and medical professionals who have made the world’s largest vaccination drive successful. Our community of doctors have been instrumental not only in our fight against the pandemic but have also played a crucial part in ensuring the successful implementation of the key healthcare schemes like the Ayushman Bharat umbrella scheme PM-JAY," said Dr RS, Sharma, CEO, NHA, in the fifth edition of regional review meeting called ‘Ayushman Sangam’ held in Pune, Maharashtra.