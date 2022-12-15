The consultation paper focuses on the different elements of UHI and the market rules that will govern them. These include guidelines that will govern the way search and discovery will take place in a fair and transparent manner, payment & settlement processes, rules around cancellation & rescheduling, grievance redressal mechanism, and more. Each section has specific open questions where feedback from stakeholders is sought. Comments from the public are invited to ensure that the UHI Network is designed and operationalised in a collaborative and consultative manner.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}