NHA, tech providers may tie up for health network

NHA said this collaborative approach will not just help speed up the development but also will help in making digital public goods available to public and/or private entities
Aiming to collaborate with all technology providers to build a national digital health network, the National Health Authority (NHA) responsible for implementing Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM) has floated an Expression of Interest (EOI) for all technology providers to develop innovative solutions that shall help build a national digital health ecosystem for India.
NHA said that this collaborative approach will not just help speed up the development but also will help in making digital public goods available to public and/or private entities.
“ABDM aims to create a seamless online platform that will enable interoperability within the digital healthcare ecosystem. The mission has been conceptualized as a set of ‘digital building blocks’. Each building block is seen as a ‘digital public good’ that can be used by any entity in the digital health ecosystem and provides key capabilities that enable the ABDM vision," NHA said in a statement.
The key building blocks of ABDM are - ABHA, Healthcare Professionals Registry (HPR), Health Facility Registry (HFR) and Health Information Exchange & Consent Manager (HIE-CM). Currently there are over 800 participants integrated with ABDM’s registries and enabling health data exchange through the HIE-CM.
These building blocks are designed to enable identification of participating entities (health care providers, patients and health professionals) and enable exchange of interoperable health data with patient consent. The digital ecosystem developed is now accessible to health facilities and health tech players for integration.
Dr R.S. Sharma, CEO, NHA said “The ABDM endeavours to give impetus to open and interoperable standards in the digital health ecosystem. Such an undertaking will not only expedite Universal Health Coverage goals in India, but also have ripple effects on the global health ecosystem. However, such an ambition requires all hands-on-deck. In this regard, the National Health Authority is giving an open call inviting all interested parties to contribute to the Unified Health Interface (UHI), Health Claims Protocol (HCP), and various other open-source digital public goods being created to expand the digital health ecosystem."
The interested developers can also make a significant contribution to the national digital health ecosystem development by sharing their Expression of Interest (EoI). Some illustrative examples of the contribution for this cause are Unified Health Interface (UHI), Health Claims Platform (HCP) Software as a Service (SaaS), Open-Source Solutions and other solutions.
