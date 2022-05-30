NHA launches online public dashboard for Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission

Stakeholders can easily access the public dashboard from the official website of ABDM. The dashboard captures data related to the number of ABHA generated, number of healthcare professionals like doctors, nurses etc. registered, digital health records linked with ABHA
NEW DELHI: The National Health Authority (NHA) under its flagship scheme of Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM) has launched a public dashboard for real-time information. The public dashboard will be a one-stop solution for information on the mission’s progress at state level.
The dashboard will display detailed information on core registries under the mission – Ayushman Bharat Health Account (ABHA) numbers, Healthcare Professionals Registry (HPR) and Health Facility Registry (HFR).
Till date, a total of 22.1 crore ABHAs (earlier known as health ID) have been created, over 16.6 thousand healthcare professionals have registered on the HPR, over 69.4 thousand health facilities have registered on the HFR, more than 1.8 lakh health records already linked by users, and the recently revamped ABHA app has crossed over 5.1 lakh downloads.
“ABDM is built on the principles of accessibility, transparency, inclusivity and inter-operability. The ABDM public dashboard puts the updated information related to the scheme in the public domain to ensure all stakeholders have access to the data in a transparent manner. This also gives a clear picture of the progress made by ABDM ecosystem partners since we have included the data related to number of ABHA created by different partners as well as the number of health records linked platform-wise," said RS Sharma, CEO, NHA.
“The ABDM public dashboard gives a transparent view of the number of ABHA generated on national as well as state/ UT level. The numbers are further segregated on the basis of gender and age. ABHA number generation facility is also available via several popular digital health applications like CoWIN, PMJAY, Aarogya Setu, Govt. of Andhra Pradesh, e-Sushrut Railway Hospital, etc. The ABDM Dashboard also displays each partner’s performance and the number of health records linked by each partnering app," said NHA in a statement.
For Health Facility Registry, the dashboard presents the data in infographics based on ownership (government or private), systems of medicine (Modern Medicine - Allopathy, Ayurveda, Sowa- Rigpa, Physiotherapy, Unani, Dentistry, Siddha, Homeopathy etc.) and state-wise facilities registered under the ABDM.
Similarly for the HPR, the dashboard shows data segregation on the basis of employment type - government or private sector, systems of medicine and the states/ UT from where the applications have been received.
Stakeholders can easily access the public dashboard from the official website of ABDM. The dashboard captures data related to the number of ABHA generated, number of healthcare professionals like doctors, nurses etc. registered, digital health records linked with ABHA.
The dashboard also has granular details about number of health facilities like hospitals, laboratories etc. registered on a daily basis as well as cumulative till date. Also, partner-wise data of ABHA generation created and digital health records linked are made available on the dashboard in real time.
