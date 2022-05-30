NHA launches online public dashboard for Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission

“ABDM is built on the principles of accessibility, transparency, inclusivity and inter-operability. The ABDM public dashboard puts the updated information related to the scheme in the public domain to ensure all stakeholders have access to the data in a transparent manner. This also gives a clear picture of the progress made by ABDM ecosystem partners since we have included the data related to number of ABHA created by different partners as well as the number of health records linked platform-wise," said RS Sharma, CEO, NHA.