NHA launches revamped ABHA mobile app

“The ABHA app will be instrumental in helping citizens to create their longitudinal health records. The patients can access their health records with the help of their ABHA address in seconds which will empower them in many ways. It will enable them to save their health history on a single platform and access or share their health records anytime and anywhere without a worry of losing them. This digitization of data exchange will ensure better clinical decision making and continuum of care," said RS Sharma, CEO, NHA.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}