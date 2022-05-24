NHA launches revamped ABHA mobile app

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The app enables users to link their health records created at ABDM compliant health facility and view them in their smartphones. It also allows self-uploading of health records in the ABDM-compliant health lockers
NEW DELHI: The National Health Authority (NHA) under its flagship scheme of Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM) has announced the launch of a revamped Ayushman Bharat Health Account (ABHA) mobile application.
“The updated version of the ABHA app has a new User Interface (UI) and added functionalities that enable individuals to access their health records anytime and anywhere. Existing ABHA app users can also update their previous app versions to the latest one," NHA said in a press statement.
The application enables an individual to create an ABHA address (username@abdm), an easy to remember username that can be linked with the 14 digit randomly generated ABHA number.
“The mobile application also enables users to link their health records created at ABDM compliant health facility and view them in their smartphones. The application also allows self-uploading of physical health records in the ABDM compliant health lockers along with sharing of digital health records such as diagnostic reports, prescriptions, CoWIN vaccination certificate etc. after the consent of an individual through the ABDM network," it said.
It has new functionalities such as edit profile, link and unlink ABHA number (14 digit) with ABHA address. Other functionalities such as login via face authentication / fingerprint/ biometric and ability to scan QR code at the counter of the ABDM compliant facility for express registration shall also be released soon.
“The ABHA app will be instrumental in helping citizens to create their longitudinal health records. The patients can access their health records with the help of their ABHA address in seconds which will empower them in many ways. It will enable them to save their health history on a single platform and access or share their health records anytime and anywhere without a worry of losing them. This digitization of data exchange will ensure better clinical decision making and continuum of care," said RS Sharma, CEO, NHA.
The Ayushman Bharat Health Account (ABHA) Mobile App (previously known as NDHM Health Records or PHR App) is available on the Google Play Store, and has over 4 lakh downloads. The iOS version of the ABHA mobile app will be launched shortly, NHA said in a statement.
