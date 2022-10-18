NHA, NABH sign MoU to expedite implementation of Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission

NHA, NABH sign MoU to expedite implementation of Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission2 min read . 08:01 PM IST
- The MoU aims to create awareness for different initiatives of NABH and NHA by leveraging the reach and presence of each other
NEW DELHI :National Health Authority (NHA) and National Accreditation Board for Hospitals and Healthcare Providers (NABH) on Tuesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to expedite implementation of Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM) and collaborate in the areas of capacity building, dissemination of information, promotion of QCI (NABH) accreditation and ABDM standards, technical support, and stakeholder advocacy.
The MoU also aims to create awareness for different initiatives of NABH and NHA by leveraging the reach and presence of each other.
“NABH has an extensive and efficient quality framework and accreditation system for healthcare facilities. As per this MoU, NABH will encourage and provide assistance in onboarding their accredited/certified facilities on ABDM’s Health Facility Registry (HFR) and onboarding of the doctors, nurses etc. working in these facilities on the Healthcare Professionals Registry (HPR)," the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said in a press release.
“With the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM), we have embarked on this ambitious journey to create a digital platform for bringing all stakeholders of the healthcare ecosystem together. We aim to leverage the strong presence of NABH among the health facilities and healthcare professionals from the public as well as private sector to reach out and sensitize them about the core functions, benefits and potential of ABDM and drive the adoption of ABDM on a large scale," said R. S. Sharma, CEO, NHA.
NHA and NABH will mutually develop accreditation standards and ratings for healthcare facilities to incorporate ABDM related standards for encouraging rapid adoption and uptake of digital health information systems.
“NABH is totally committed to objective of taking quality healthcare to the last man in the line. This collaboration with NHA will help and motivate even small healthcare organizations in tier 2 & tier 3 cites to get the benefit of Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission. It will spread the mission of providing quality healthcare to the masses and help India become a global leader in healthcare domain," said Mahesh Verma, Chairman, NABH.
