NHA reviewing applications from over 100 companies to integrate their mobile apps or portals with CoWin

NEW DELHI : In a bid to scale up the national covid-19 vaccination program, National Health Authority (NHA) is reviewing applications from over 100 private companies to integrate their mobile applications or portals with CoWin platform through Application Programming Interface (API).

The majority of applications come from pharmaceutical companies, travel portals, state governments and banks. The noted private players that have applied for access to the CoWin API are Reliance (Jio Haptik), PhonePe, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Bajaj Finserv, Max Bupa, Vodafone Idea, Easy Trip, Google, Ibibo, Makemytrip, ICICI Lombard, Max Healthcare, Infosys, Dr Reddy’s, Paytm and Apollo Hospitals to name a few.

Online pharmacies such as 1mg and pharmeasy are also among those having received permission. Over 36 government and private Organisations have already integrated their mobile applications or portals and 213 more have been granted approval, according to NHA. Of these, the NHA said, 18 are government organizations and 195 are private enterprises.

“Digital health companies like TATA 1mg can help mobilize beneficiaries and address vaccine hesitancy through communication leveraging their vast digital footprint. The API integration will enable TATA 1mg users to book a vaccination slot at the network of vaccination centres approved by the Government. This could be an additional place other than COWIN where customers can come and book their vaccination slot," said Dr Varun Gupta, Senior Vice President at Tata 1mg.

Among the government organizations, Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is also integrating its geoportal Bhuvan with CoWIN with Vaccination Centre location and provided quick filters based on vaccine availability, Dose, vaccine type, in the Bhuvan application.

Similarly, as interstate travel is opening up, more and more travel companies such as Make my Trip and are also integrating their apps with CoWin as different states demand covid-19 vaccination certificates. Not only this, the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) is also using the service.

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay and IIT Dharwad, Canara Bank, National Informatics Centre, National Health Mission (NHM) Chhattisgarh and Uttar Pradesh (UP), health department of Kerela, West Bengal and Andhra Pradesh have also granted permission as the sates aim to achieve higher vaccination rates.

The Co-WIN platform for management of registration, appointment scheduling, managing vaccination and certification has been rolled out by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and it is being used by all participating facilities in India’s National Covid-19 Vaccination Programme.

Since the launch, Co-WIN has published APIs for various functionalities. R S Sharma, CoWin, R.S. Sharma, chief executive officer of National Health Authority (NHA) and chairman of the CoWin panel said that the intent is to enable various stakeholders such as States/UT Governments, Private Service Providers, Software Developers and any Other agencies who wishes to provide vaccination related services to develop and rollout software solutions around and compatible with Co-WIN (collectively described as “Application Service Providers" (ASPs) on behalf of State/ UT Governments or other approved Vaccination Service Providers to enhance the diversity and functionality complementing Co-WIN, offer better user experience and choice to people, including for improving access to covid-19 vaccination.

As India aims to vaccination all the eligible population against coronavirus by year end, India administered more than 1.13 Crore covid-19 vaccines doses on Monday achieving the feat thrice in last 11 days.

“With the third-party integration we can make the vaccination program more inclusive and people centric. As one can book and search slots through aarogya Setu, more platforms for searching slots and booking will make it easier for people to go for vaccination. We expected that the footfall will further increase as we witnessed a huge attraction of beneficiaries when we introduced the Walk-in system under the program," said Sharma.

At least 31,222 new coronavirus cases were reported in the last 24 hours with 290 deaths. The active caseload is presently 3,92,864. Active cases presently constitute 1.19% of the country's total Positive Cases. Daily Positivity rate has dipped to 2.05%.

