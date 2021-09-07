NHA reviewing applications from over 100 companies to integrate their mobile apps or portals with CoWin

Since the launch, Co-WIN has published APIs for various functionalities. R S Sharma, CoWin, R.S. Sharma, chief executive officer of National Health Authority (NHA) and chairman of the CoWin panel said that the intent is to enable various stakeholders such as States/UT Governments, Private Service Providers, Software Developers and any Other agencies who wishes to provide vaccination related services to develop and rollout software solutions around and compatible with Co-WIN (collectively described as “Application Service Providers" (ASPs) on behalf of State/ UT Governments or other approved Vaccination Service Providers to enhance the diversity and functionality complementing Co-WIN, offer better user experience and choice to people, including for improving access to covid-19 vaccination.