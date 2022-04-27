NHA rolls out nurse module of Health Professional Registry under ABDM

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
ABDM aims to bridge the existing gap among different stakeholders of the healthcare ecosystem through digital highways. ABDM will create a seamless online platform through the provision of a wide-range of data, information and infrastructure services
NEW DELHI: tHE National Health Authority (NHA) has rolled out a module for nurses on Health Professional Registry (HPR) under Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM). With the rollout, nurses providing health services across modern and traditional systems of medicine can enroll on HPR, the NHA said in a statement issued on Wednesday.
HPR is a comprehensive repository of all healthcare professionals involved in delivery of healthcare services across both modern and traditional systems of medicine. Through HPR, healthcare professionals can onboard onto India’s digital health ecosystem and connect to patients to healthcare providers or vice versa with last mile coverage. Benefits of HPR include unique and trustable identity, online presence and discoverability along with telemedicine and unified digital services.
The module for doctors from all systems of medicines and their onboarding is already in place in the Health Professional Registry and now with applications for enrolment in the registry will be verified by the concerned councils.
Going forward, NHA plans to enroll more categories of health professionals like Para-medicals, grass-root level community health workers (ASHAs), medical support staff, allied healthcare professionals etc. in the registry, it stated.
A health professional can become part of the HPR by registering on the website using their Aadhaar card or driving license.
ABDM aims to bridge the existing gap amongst different stakeholders of the healthcare ecosystem through digital highways. ABDM will create a seamless online platform through the provision of a wide-range of data, information and infrastructure services, duly leveraging open, interoperable, standards-based digital systems while ensuring the security, confidentiality and privacy of health-related personal information.
