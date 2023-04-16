New Delhi: The National Health Authority is in the process of adding another feature to its Ayushman Bharat Health Account (ABHA) app, wherein a user can create his ABHA ID using face authentication service linked to her Aadhar number.

ABHA ID is an initiative under the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM)—country’s digital health ecosystem which enables a user to share and access health records digitally.

While this new feature raises the issue of privacy, the government believes that it will allow hassle free ABHA ID creation without any trouble of getting OTP in one’s registered mobile numbers.

NHA is seeking technical support from Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) to take this initiative forward.

“Face authentication service is being offered by UIDAI which NHA is also trying to incorporate in its ABHA app. It is just like a person gives their thumb impression, now an individual can also use his/her face for authentication. A person just needs to give his Adhaar number and put his face on camera, it will check whether the Adhaar number and photo that you are sharing match the photo. Currently, it is in the testing phase and very soon it will be implemented," said an official aware of the matter.

Explaining the importance of face authentication feature, another official said, “Any individual can create ABHA ID either by using ABHA app, Arogya Setu App and through ABDM empaneled hospitals. Of the total number of Adhaar users, only 10% people use mobile authentication due to various reasons as most of the time mobile number is not updated etc."

So far, 378 million ABHA IDs have been created and 261.7 million health records have been linked.

Talking about data security of the national digital health ecosystem, the official said, “Security and privacy are the core principles of the ABDM implementation. The entire ABDM architecture is based on federated model where data stays where it is created, and no data is stored centrally."

