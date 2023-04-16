NHA to introduce face authentication feature for Ayushman Bharat app2 min read . Updated: 16 Apr 2023, 11:21 PM IST
NHA is seeking technical support from Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) to take this initiative forward.
New Delhi: The National Health Authority is in the process of adding another feature to its Ayushman Bharat Health Account (ABHA) app, wherein a user can create his ABHA ID using face authentication service linked to her Aadhar number.
