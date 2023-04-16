NHA to introduce face authentication feature for Ayushman Bharat app

“Face authentication service is being offered by UIDAI which NHA is also trying to incorporate in its ABHA app. It is just like a person gives their thumb impression, now an individual can also use his/her face for authentication. A person just needs to give his Adhaar number and put his face on camera, it will check whether the Adhaar number and photo that you are sharing match the photo. Currently, it is in the testing phase and very soon it will be implemented," said an official aware of the matter.