NHA to offer up to 4 cr in sops to hospitals, labs under Ayushman Bharat

NEW DELHI: National Health Authority (NHA) on Thursday announced a Digital Health Incentive Scheme (DHIS) for stakeholders of the digital health ecosystem. The scheme aims to boost digital health transactions in the country under the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM).
“The incentives under this scheme would be provided to hospitals and diagnostic labs and also to providers of digital health solutions such as Hospital/ Health Management Information System (HMIS) and Laboratory Management Information System (LMIS)," NHA said in a statement.
Under DHIS, eligible health facilities and digital solutions companies will be able to earn financial incentives of up to ₹4 crore based on the number of digital health records they create and link to ABHA (Ayushman Bharat Health Account). This incentive can be availed by the health facilities--hospitals and diagnostic labs--registered with ABDM’s Health Facility Registry (HFR) and fulfilling the eligibility criterion specified under the scheme.
Dr. RS Sharma, CEO, NHA, said, “We believe that this scheme will encourage more and more healthcare facilities and digital software companies to come forward and join ABDM for providing patient-centric healthcare. Through this financial incentive scheme, we are encouraging the adoption of digital health. Further, we are also including solution (HMIS/ LMIS) providers in the incentive scheme so that they handhold other health facilities to come on board and facilitate strengthening of the ecosystem. Incentives have played a catalytic role in driving early adoption of other citizen centric programs such as UPI, notification of TB cases, Janani Suraksha Yojana, etc."
Incentives will be provided to health facilities having 10 or more beds, laboratory/radiology diagnostics centres. For digital solution companies, incentives will be provided on the basis of the number of ABHA-linked transactions i.e. the digital health records created and linked to ABHA. They will be given 25% of the incentive received by eligible health facilities using their digital solutions.
“For the ABHA linked transactions done by facilities not eligible for direct incentives (clinics/ small hospitals/ health lockers/ teleconsultation platforms etc.), an incentive would be provided to digital solution companies," NHA said.
For public sector facilities, incentives shall be added to funds under Rogi Kalyan Samiti. The estimated initial financial outlay of the incentive scheme is ₹50 crore for a period of six months starting 1 January 2023.
