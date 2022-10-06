NEW DELHI : The National Health Authority (NHA) is undertaking a pilot for faster OPD registration service at the new OPD block of Lady Hardinge Medical College (LHMC) and Sucheta Kriplani Hospital (SSKH) in Delhi, the ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Thursday.

Developed under the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM), the service allows patients (old and new) to simply scan a QR code and share their demographic details with the hospital.

“This will help reduce the time taken at the OPD registration counter, provide accurate data in the hospital record and avoid the wait in the long queues. The service is planned to be extended to other health facilities and departments soon," the ministry said.

The service allows the patients to scan the hospital’s unique QR code with their mobile phone and share their profile details with the hospital. Once the profile is shared, the hospital will provide a token number.

The generated token is sent to the patient’s selected app as a notification and is displayed on the screen placed at the OPD registration counters for the ease of patients. “As per their token number, the patient can go to the registration counter and directly collect their outpatient slip (OP Slip) for doctor consultation as their details are already present at the registration counter," the ministry added.

“Under the ABDM, we’re using technology to simplify processes and make healthcare more efficient. The QR Code based rapid OPD registration service is a step in this direction. It helped over 2200 patients avoid the hustle of long queues with considerably reduced waiting time and minimal time at the registration counter within 15 days of this pilot in LHMC & SSKH," said R.S Sharma, CEO, NHA.

He added that the direct profile sharing has also helped achieve a higher level of accuracy in patient records. “Our team is working with other health facilities and departments to extend this service and help more patients."

The ABDM team worked closely with the team of LHMC/ SSKH to set-up the QR Code based faster registration service for their OPD block. Appropriate messaging and kiosk were put up to significantly reduce the waiting time for patients.

To further assist the patients, support personnel were also posted to help them understand the steps and benefits of using this service. “The team also helped the patients create their Ayushman Bharat Health Account or ABHA numbers that will help them in digitizing their health records. These services will now be extended to more health facilities like hospitals, clinics, and diagnostic labs to help the patients save time and effort," the ministry said.