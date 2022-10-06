NHA undertakes pilot for faster OPD registration service under Ayushman Bharat2 min read . Updated: 06 Oct 2022, 07:30 PM IST
- The service allows patients (old and new) to simply scan a QR code and share their demographic details with the hospital
NEW DELHI : The National Health Authority (NHA) is undertaking a pilot for faster OPD registration service at the new OPD block of Lady Hardinge Medical College (LHMC) and Sucheta Kriplani Hospital (SSKH) in Delhi, the ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Thursday.