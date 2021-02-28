Subscribe
NHAI builds 25.54-km lane in 18 hours, to enter Limca Book of Records
NHAI builds 25.54-km stretch of Solapur-Vijapur highway in 18 hours

NHAI builds 25.54-km lane in 18 hours, to enter Limca Book of Records

03:12 PM IST Staff Writer

  • Gadkari said 'the construction will be recorded in the Limca Book of Records'
  • The Solapur-Vijapur highway will be completed by October 2021, the minister added

The National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) completed single lane of the four-lane stretch of 25.54 km being developed between Solapur-Vijapur (NH 52) in 18 hours.

Union minister for road transport and highways Nitin Gadkari shared this update on social media platform Twitter. Applauding the workers for achieving the milestone, Gadkari said "the construction will be recorded in the Limca Book of Records."

"National Highway Authority (@NHAI_Official) Has recently completed a 25.54 km single lane demolition work under the 4-laning work on the Solapur-Vijapur highway in 18 hours, which will be recorded in the 'Limca Book of Records'," the tweet mentioned.

Hyderabad-based construction company IJM India carried out the construction work, according to media reports. “About 500 contractual workers worked hard for the project. Along with these employees, I congratulate the National Highways Authority project manager, officers, all the representatives of the contractor company, and the project officers," the minister further added.

Gadkari also said that the Solapur-Vijapur highway will be completed by October 2021. "Currently 110 km of Solapur-Vijapur highway is in progress which will be completed by October 2021," the minister tweeted.

"We admire you Sir (Nitin Gadkari) for wonderful cooperation to construction of highways and well-maintaing of highways and roads in our state Karnataka. Thank you very much sir and we are very grateful to you, Sir," state deputy chief minister Govind Karjol wrote on Twitter.

