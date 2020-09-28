NHAI cancels TOT round 4 as bids come below target

Mumbai: The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has cancelled the fourth round of toll-operate-transfer (TOT) auctions, a notification from the authority said. The decision comes after the nodal road construction authority was unhappy with the value offered by private bidders.

Mint reported on 15 September that the auction round was likely to be cancelled. The NHAI invited bids for the auction in October 2019, for 401 km of toll roads at an initial estimated concession value of ₹4170 crore. The deadline for bidders had been in January this year. Since the auction was first announced, the NHAI has cut the package size in half and postponed the bid submission deadline several times, with the latest being September 30. On Monday, the NHAI decided to cancel the auction altogether.

The TOT model was introduced in 2016 to monetise publicly-funded highways, where investors could make a one-time payment for toll collection rights for 30 years. The NHAI has successfully completed two rounds of such auctions since the programme was launched raising ₹14,700 crore, but has failed to generate enough interest with its two and fourth bundles.

Last week, the NHAI announced the details of its fifth round of TOT auctions. In a departure from previous rounds, this current round is significantly smaller in size, is split into two parts with the NHAI not setting a reserve price for either package. Bundle 5 (A-1) has a 53.6 km stretch while Bundle 5 (A-2) is a 105.9 km stretch, both in Gujarat. The deadline for the bids is December 24.

The move towards not setting a floor price may have been prompted by the fact that most investors are wary of committing large amounts of capital for public infrastructure amid covid-related uncertainties.

The nationwide lockdown to tackle the spread of covid-19 has hit NHAI’s plans to monetise its roads portfolio. The agency had hoped to raise ₹34,000 crore through TOT over FY19-22, and ₹1.06 trillion through private sector participation. Moreover, considering that the government allocation towards the roads ministry was lower than required in the last two budgets, NHAI is now being forced to depend on alternative funding avenues, such as TOT, to keep its roads construction programme on track.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePapermint is now on Telegram. Join mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated