OPEN APP
Home >News >India >NHAI daily toll collection through FASTag reaches record 104 crore
NHAI is working on various plans to make FASTags a base for transactions to buy petrol and pay parking fees, chairman Sanjeev Ranjan. Photo: Ramesh Pathania/Mint
NHAI is working on various plans to make FASTags a base for transactions to buy petrol and pay parking fees, chairman Sanjeev Ranjan. Photo: Ramesh Pathania/Mint

NHAI daily toll collection through FASTag reaches record 104 crore

1 min read . Updated: 26 Feb 2021, 08:13 PM IST PTI

The toll collection during this week has been more than 100 crore daily. On 25.02.2021, the toll collection through FASTag reached the highest ever mark of 103.94 crore with over 64.5 lakh daily transactions, NHAI said

NEW DELHI : National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) on Friday said its daily toll collection through FASTag has reached about 104 crore.

Following the mandatory payment of user fee through FASTag at the toll plazas from February 16, 2021, toll collection through FASTag has seen consistent growth, it said. 

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Bharat Biotech and the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) have co-developed Covaxin

Bharat Biotech confirms deal with Brazil to supply 20 million doses of COVAXIN

1 min read . 07:53 PM IST
Photo: Reuters

Covid vaccination: Those eligible for next phase can get vaccine at pvt hospitals, says govt

4 min read . 07:53 PM IST
The government has also mandated that digital websites and content publishers appoint a grievance redressal officer

Digital news publishers protest over being clubbed under intermediaries

3 min read . 07:43 PM IST
New Delhi: A health worker conducts COVID-19 testing at Baratooti Bazar, as coronavirus cases surge across the national capital, in New Delhi, Friday, Nov. 13, 2020.

Maharashtra COVID-19 surge: Curfew imposed in Yavatmal. Know details

1 min read . 07:42 PM IST

"The toll collection during this week has been more than 100 crore daily. On 25.02.2021, the toll collection through FASTag reached the highest ever mark of 103.94 crore with over 64.5 lakh daily transactions," NHAI said in a statement. 

The smooth implementation of FASTag has witnessed growth of 20% in terms of electronic toll collection transactions and 27% in terms of collection of user fee through FASTag, it said.

NHAI said the FASTag drive has been well supported by the highway users as approximately 20 lakh new FASTag users have been added during last two weeks, taking total FASTag issuance to 2.8 crore.

FASTag implementation has also reduced the waiting time at National Highways Fee Plazas significantly, resulting in enhanced user experience. 

The statement said not only the constant growth and adoption of FASTag by the highway users is encouraging but also it will help to bring more efficiency in toll operations. 

This will enable correct valuation of road asset in the future and will encourage more investors to invest in the Highway infrastructure of the country.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout