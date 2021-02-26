NHAI daily toll collection through FASTag reaches record 104 crore

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
1 min read.08:13 PM ISTPTI
The toll collection during this week has been more than ₹100 crore daily. On 25.02.2021, the toll collection through FASTag reached the highest ever mark of ₹103.94 crore with over 64.5 lakh daily transactions, NHAI said
NEW DELHI :
National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) on Friday said its daily toll collection through FASTag has reached about ₹104 crore.
Following the mandatory payment of user fee through FASTag at the toll plazas from February 16, 2021, toll collection through FASTag has seen consistent growth, it said.
"The toll collection during this week has been more than ₹100 crore daily. On 25.02.2021, the toll collection through FASTag reached the highest ever mark of ₹103.94 crore with over 64.5 lakh daily transactions," NHAI said in a statement.
The smooth implementation of FASTag has witnessed growth of 20% in terms of electronic toll collection transactions and 27% in terms of collection of user fee through FASTag, it said.
NHAI said the FASTag drive has been well supported by the highway users as approximately 20 lakh new FASTag users have been added during last two weeks, taking total FASTag issuance to 2.8 crore.
FASTag implementation has also reduced the waiting time at National Highways Fee Plazas significantly, resulting in enhanced user experience.
The statement said not only the constant growth and adoption of FASTag by the highway users is encouraging but also it will help to bring more efficiency in toll operations.
This will enable correct valuation of road asset in the future and will encourage more investors to invest in the Highway infrastructure of the country.