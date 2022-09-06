NHAI discontinues issuance of 54EC capital gain bond of 2022-23

“It has been decided to close the 54 EC capital gain bond issue 2022-23 of NHAI with immediate effect. Accordingly, please ensure that no fresh application or money is accepted for these bonds on or after 3rd September 2022. Banks are requested to freeze the credit in the bank account opened for NHAI 54 EC bond collection from 3rd September 2022. The application money, if credited on 3rd September onwards, shall be refunded by the NHAI and claim, if any, made by the investor towards capital gain exemption shall be the responsibility of the seven concerned banks or arrangers," NHAI said in a circular.