NHAI enables FASTag based payments at forest entry points1 min read . Updated: 14 Apr 2023, 09:42 PM IST
- The FASTag system employs Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) technology to enable automatic toll payments at toll plazas and affixation of FASTag on all 4-wheelers & above vehicles have been mandated across India.
New Delhi: To facilitate seamless and efficient entry process for vehicles entering into the forest area, Indian Highways Management Company Limited (IHMCL) a company incorporated by NHAI to carry out Electronic Tolling, inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Nagarjunasagar-Srisailam Tiger Reserve spread across the states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.
