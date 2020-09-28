Mumbai: The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) will allow highway developers an additional three-month leeway to meet completion deadlines that are running late because of covid-related delays. The deadline extension will be granted without the imposition of any additional costs or penalties but only on a case-to-case basis, the nodal road transport authority decided after a meeting with stakeholders last week.

This is among a host of decisions taken by the NHAI to speed up road-building as part of new policy guidelines. Mint has seen a copy of the document laying out these rules, which includes clarifications on EPC (engineering, procurement, construction) contractors being asked to complete work although it has been de-scoped by the NHAI and allowing compensation to HAM (hybrid annuity model) developers in event of a payment default by the government authority.

However, the discussion skirted any mention of the biggest risk for HAM developers at the moment – falling policy rates by the central bank. In the last few months, the RBI has brought the repo rate down to 4% from the 6.5-6.75% range that prevailed when the current projects under construction were awarded. These HAM developers are facing a severe cash crunch since the interest rates they have to pay on their outstanding loans remain the same – as banks haven’t lowered their lending rates enough to match the falling repo – while the interest the developer earns from the government on project completion costs fall as this is directly linked to the repo rate. Credit ratings agency ICRA has found that for every 25 bps (basis point, or one hundredth of a percentage point) decline in the bank rate, the cumulative debt service coverage ratio (DSCR) for a HAM developer falls by 2 bps. As a result, developers are seeing the return on their equity shrink by 125-375 bps, ICRA estimated.

The reality of falling profitability for private road developers is showing in their recent bidding patterns. The lowest bids for HAM projects announced earlier this month have come at a steep 35-40% premium to the NHAI’s expectations. For instance, Montecarlo Ltd’s bid for a 26 km Maswan-Ganjad stretch in Maharashtra came in at a 35% premium to NHAI’s expectation of ₹1147 crore. “This low interest-rate regime is likely to continue as long as the government wants to revive growth post-covid. So NHAI needs to address this gap urgently and offer an exit clause for developers who are struggling to meet their bank payment obligations," a developer told Mint on condition of anonymity.

Industry analysts say that the Modi government’s ambitious highway development scheme, Bharatmala Pariyojana, is already likely to be delayed by four years, from completion in FY22 to now FY26. The average cost of awards under the programme stand at Rs. 23.80 crore per km, which is 54% higher than initial estimated cost of Rs.15.52 crore per km. “If this dichotomy between interest rates continues, the programme cost will go up further," the developer cited above said.

Supratim Sarkar, Executive Vice President and Group Head, SBI Caps, said at a recent virtual conference that both divesting and refinancing of HAM projects will be difficult for developers given the current circumstances. “The developers might have to sell the projects at a loss if they were to sell now. Similarly, lenders would also shy away from lending at this juncture because unlike toll projects, there is no upside in HAM projects as a fixed annuity is given and lenders will have to rethink the DSCR levels at which they are willing to refinance."

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePapermint is now on Telegram. Join mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated