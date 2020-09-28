However, the discussion skirted any mention of the biggest risk for HAM developers at the moment – falling policy rates by the central bank. In the last few months, the RBI has brought the repo rate down to 4% from the 6.5-6.75% range that prevailed when the current projects under construction were awarded. These HAM developers are facing a severe cash crunch since the interest rates they have to pay on their outstanding loans remain the same – as banks haven’t lowered their lending rates enough to match the falling repo – while the interest the developer earns from the government on project completion costs fall as this is directly linked to the repo rate. Credit ratings agency ICRA has found that for every 25 bps (basis point, or one hundredth of a percentage point) decline in the bank rate, the cumulative debt service coverage ratio (DSCR) for a HAM developer falls by 2 bps. As a result, developers are seeing the return on their equity shrink by 125-375 bps, ICRA estimated.