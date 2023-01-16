NEW DELHI : The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) on Monday said Advance Traffic Management System (ATMS) is being implemented on national highways and expressways for managing incidents of road crashes and enforcement of speed limit and other regulations on highways, the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways said in a statement.

The ATMS has been implemented for around 3,000 km of National Highways.

“Further, ATMS is also being installed on projects under implementation such as Delhi- Mumbai Expressway. NHAI is also looking at leveraging GIS technology for analyzing drone videos and Network Survey Vehicle data for identifying safety issues on highways," the ministry said.

NHAI is imparting mandatory 15 days Road Safety Audit Training to its engineers. The completion of training has been made a key criterion for the promotion of engineers to the post of Manager and Deputy General Manager.

During the year 2022-23, about 240 NHAI engineers have been trained at IIT Delhi, Central Road Research Institute and Indian Academy of Highway Engineers.

The authority is also giving a lot of emphasis on training of NHAI engineers in Road Safety Audit to enhance engineering measures for improving safety on the roads.