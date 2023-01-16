NHAI implementing advance traffic management system to reduce accidents1 min read . Updated: 16 Jan 2023, 08:23 PM IST
- The ATMS has been implemented for around 3,000 km of national highways
NEW DELHI : The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) on Monday said Advance Traffic Management System (ATMS) is being implemented on national highways and expressways for managing incidents of road crashes and enforcement of speed limit and other regulations on highways, the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways said in a statement.