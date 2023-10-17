NHAI implements upgraded traffic management system
The specifications, which bring latest advancements in AI technology, are expected to enhance road safety and digital enforcement on national highways and expressways.
New Delhi: To improve road safety and reduce incident response time, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) will implement upgraded and forward-looking Advanced Traffic Management System (ATMS) Standards and Specifications 2023.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message